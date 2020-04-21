Sudan: 26 New Cases of Corona Virus Registered, Number of Cases Rose to 92

Khartoum — The Federal Ministry of Health has announced the registration of 26 new cases of corona virus infection, in addition to the death of two infected persons, according to the epidemiological reports of Sunday 19 April.

The Federal Health Ministry noted in a press release that the new deaths cases registered in Khartoum state, indicating the increase of the total of corona virus infection cases to (92), including 12 deaths, with the recovery of (8) infected persons.

The press release asserted that the patients receive the necessary medical care in the isolation areas, meanwhile the Federal Ministry of Health has stressed the importance of the citizens' commitment to applying preventive guidelines and prompt reporting of suspected cases.