Sudan: 26 New Cases of Corona Virus Registered, Number of Cases Rose to 92

20 April 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Federal Ministry of Health has announced the registration of 26 new cases of corona virus infection, in addition to the death of two infected persons, according to the epidemiological reports of Sunday 19 April.

The Federal Health Ministry noted in a press release that the new deaths cases registered in Khartoum state, indicating the increase of the total of corona virus infection cases to (92), including 12 deaths, with the recovery of (8) infected persons.

The press release asserted that the patients receive the necessary medical care in the isolation areas, meanwhile the Federal Ministry of Health has stressed the importance of the citizens' commitment to applying preventive guidelines and prompt reporting of suspected cases.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
Africa Innovates to Combat COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.