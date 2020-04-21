Somalia: Somali Elite Forces Recapture Fresh Areas From Al-Shabaab

20 April 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somali elite forces have liberated two villages in Southern Somalia following operations against al-Shabaab.

According to a statement issued by SNA on Monday, Somalia's DANAB forces have engaged al-Shabaab fighters in Abdi-Dhore and Berhani villages which lies 50km west of Kismayo town in Lower Jubba region.

The forces managed to dislodge the group's fighters from the villages.

The locals in the villages have welcomed Danab soldiers. The villages are now secure and are in the hands of the forces," the statement reads in part.

The military said in its statement that the forces killed a number of al-Shabaab fighters during the clashes.

The liberation of the two villages came hours after the Somali national army recaptured Bandhub and Bilane villages near Dinsor district of Bay region.

The Somali government has intensified aerial and land operations against al-Shabaab in southern Somalia.

