Sudan: Chairman of Sudan Sovereign Council - 'Army Will Safeguard Revolution'

Khartoum — Addressing a meeting at the General Command of the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) the chairman of the Sovereign Council, Lt Gen Abdelfattah El Burhan, reaffirmed on Sunday that the entire military "will keep its covenant with the Sudanese people to protect change and the gains of the revolution".

He stressed that the leaders of the armed forces "with all their factions, including the Rapid Support Forces", work in complete harmony and that "their sole goal is to protect the country and the revolution".

He also said that Sudan is going through a delicate phase that requires efforts to confront health care challenges, economic issues, and the problems people have to make a living.

The Rapid Support Forces militia, that supported the Al Bashir government and is now part of the Sudan Armed Forces, is widely accused of being complicit in the violent dismantling of the sit-in in front of the army command in Khartoum on June 3, also known as the 29 Ramadan massacre, which caused the deaths of at least 127 people.

