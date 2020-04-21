Sudan: Chairman of Sudan Sovereign Council - 'Army Will Safeguard Revolution'

20 April 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — Addressing a meeting at the General Command of the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) the chairman of the Sovereign Council, Lt Gen Abdelfattah El Burhan, reaffirmed on Sunday that the entire military "will keep its covenant with the Sudanese people to protect change and the gains of the revolution".

He stressed that the leaders of the armed forces "with all their factions, including the Rapid Support Forces", work in complete harmony and that "their sole goal is to protect the country and the revolution".

He also said that Sudan is going through a delicate phase that requires efforts to confront health care challenges, economic issues, and the problems people have to make a living.

The Rapid Support Forces militia, that supported the Al Bashir government and is now part of the Sudan Armed Forces, is widely accused of being complicit in the violent dismantling of the sit-in in front of the army command in Khartoum on June 3, also known as the 29 Ramadan massacre, which caused the deaths of at least 127 people.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
Africa Innovates to Combat COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.