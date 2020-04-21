Sudan: Peace Talks Resume Via Video

Khartoum / Juba — Peace negotiations between the Sudanese government and the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North faction under the leadership of Malik Agar (SPLM-N Agar) began on Sunday by means of video conferencing.

The negotiating delegations used the United Nations headquarters in Khartoum and Juba.

The two parties agreed to negotiate in this way every Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday, four hours a day.

The High Peace Council in Khartoum wants to resume negotiations with the Sudan Revolutionary Front (SRF) rebel alliance via video conferencing in order to finalise the remaining negotiating obstacles quickly. It also assigned a group to prepare proposals to break the deadlock in the negotiations with the SPLM-N faction led by Abdelaziz El Hilu. SPLM-N El Hilu is not part of the SRF alliance.

Aldelaziz El Hilu was deputy chairman of the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North, led by Malik Agar, when he resigned in March 2017, eventually forming his own SPLM-N faction. The two factions fought heavy battles after that.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.