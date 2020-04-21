Ghana: Community Based Public Education Kicks Off in Akwamu, Asuogyaman Districts

20 April 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Following an engagement with stakeholders on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, Akwamumanhene Odeneho Kwafo Akoto III, Akwamu Community COVID19 team, the District Assembly, security agencies and other stakeholders jointly commenced the community based sensitisation exercise on April 16, 2020.

The team consisting of the DCE, District Health Director, and the Divisional Police Commander Chief Superintendent Damoah, led by Odeneho Kwafo Akoto III, engaged residents of the various communities along the Mpakadan-Apeguso stretch on the need to observe all safety guidelines especially social distancing; regular hand washing, no shaking of hands, no hugging, coughing and sneezing into tissues, avoiding crowded areas, physical distancing of 1.5 to 2 meters, wearing of face masks at all times, which have been identified as very vital to the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The team also answers to questions posed by members of the communities on symptoms, what to do and how to handle suspected cases of the coronavirus.

Additionally, the team distributed nose masks and educational materials in the form of posters/flyers to the communities visited.

Members of the various communities were cautioned strongly to desist from stigmatising persons/ communities infected with the virus.

This sensitisation programme will be extended to the Akrade-Senchi-Atimpoku, Adjena-Adumasa-Gyakiti, and to other towns within the Asuogyaman community and its environs within the next few days to ensure that the residents were well informed on all issues relating to the corona virus pandemic, especially how to prevent infection and its spread.

In his concluding remarks, Odeneho Kwafo Akoto III thanked Nananom, the district assembly, security agencies, residents, health officials, all front line workers including NADMO and donors for their commitment towards the fight, and called on the general public for more financial/relief support to enable the team meet the increasing demand for PPEs especially nose masks, tissues, hand sanitisers, food items etc, within the Asuogyaman community and its environs.

He also said he saw as their responsibility to intensify education on the COVID-19 pandemic in the communities to support government's efforts at protecting lives in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

