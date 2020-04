KHARTOUM (Sudanow) - Sudan has registered new 26 confirmed cases of COVID-19 raising the country's total to 92.

The Federal Ministry of Health said in a press release that, according to the Sunday epidemiological report, all the new cases including two deaths were registered inside Khartoum State.

The total cases include 12 fatalities and 8 recoveries. The first COVID-19 case in Sudan was reported On March 13. A 3-week total lockdown started in Khartoum State last Saturday.