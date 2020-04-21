Cameroon: Service to the Nation - MINDEF Comforts War Victims

Joseph Beti Assomo transmitted the words of encouragement of the Head of State to military officers receiving treatment upon being wounded at the warfront.

In recognition to their services rendered for the territorial protection of the Fatherland, the Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Defence (MINDEF), Joseph Bet Assomo visited and transmitted the message of comfort from President Paul Biya to soldiers who sustained injuries from the battlefront. The Minister who was accompanied in his visit by the Secretary of State at the Ministry of Defence in charge of Ex-servicemen and War Victims, said the officers who are receiving treatment at the Yaounde Military Hospital will be well catered for till they recover. The officers on treatment were wounded most especially by terrorists of the Boko Haram sect in the Far North Region and separatists fighters in the North West and South West Regions as they carried out operations in protecting the territorial integrity of the country. Extending words of comfort and encouragements to the war victims, some who due to their fractures have been rendered incompatible with field operations, Minister Beti Assomo assured the officers they will be well taken care of. "The defence force does not abandon its officers in difficult moments. There are posts of responsibilities adapted to those with physical challenges," he noted, assuring those in the said condition would be sent to such positions. The Defence Minister said the wish of the President of the Republic together with all those of the defence family is a speedy recovery to the affected. He regretted not being able to shake hands with the officers due to the current health situation of the world and the country, who have shown bravery at the warfront. Presenting an overview of the situation of the officers at the hospital, the Chief Medical Officer of the Yaounde Military Hospital, Colonel Cyrille Didier Bibi said the medical centre currently hosts four categories of war victims. He noted they are officers with neurological problems (head and nerve fractures), those with chest related fractures, borne and joints fractures, and those with trauma effects resulting as a side effects of explosives. The medical officer further said two categories of military officer will emerge from the hospital after treatment; those who can return and join their units of operations and those who will be handicapped for life as a result of their fractures. Faced with the coronavirus pandemic, the Minister of Defence congratulated the medical staff on their work done thus far in suppressing the virus and encouraged them to redouble efforts. The fire-fighters brigade, he urged, should be morally ready to offer support services should the need arise.