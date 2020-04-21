Cameroon: Masks for Military Personnel - MINDEF Inspects Fabrication Process

The masks are distributed to defence and security officers especially as they need to be protected when on duty to ensure the respect of recommended measures.

The Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Defence, Josph Beti Assomo on April 17, 2020 visited the Centre for the Confection of Military Material where masks are being fabricated for military personnel. Initially, workers at the centre produced uniforms for defence forces and the national flag but with the outbreak of the coronavirus and as a preventive mechanism, they have started the production of face masks for protection. Fabrication of the masks started on Wednesday April 15, 2020 with a production minimum rate of 2,500 mask per day and the Minister of Defence was visiting to analyse the manufacturing process. They are fabricated in the material of the defence forces with the word "MINDEF" boldly printed on the masks. Visiting the fabrication centre, Minister Joseph Beti Assomo while appreciating the quality of their work said the masks would be of great importance and help to security forces. "I congratulate you for the intensive work you are doing in a very dedicated manner. As you know, the defence and security forces charged with the responsibility of ensuring the respect of prescribed measures are in need of these masks for their own protection," he said, noting officers need to be an example to the population. He encouraged the staff at the centre to after one week increase their production capacity to 5,000 per day. The Chief of Centre, Lieutenant Nelly Nguimfack Tsifack said the centre has been functional since 1992 but was dedicated to the fabrication of military uniforms and the national flag. "It has a capacity of about 80 posts and even more but with the social distancing measure required for preventing the spread of the virus, the sewing posts have been reduced to 50. We produce a minimum of 2,500 masks per day and work from Monday to Saturday. They are washable and two can be used in one day by a person. Our tailors are both military personnel and civilians" she highlighted. Veronique Nfor, a civilian tailor who has been working at the Centre for seven years said it has been a challenging moment for them as their working hours have been prolonged but they are determined at meeting the required production rate. "Before the pandemic, we had our working hours which were normal. It is not easy working for longer hours now but we are motivated by the fact our fabrication is to protect human life. We are putting in our best," she said.