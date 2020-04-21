Cameroon: 'Lycee Yabassi' On Honour Roll Again

The institution did not only maintain the first position for public schools but moved from the 15th to the 7th position on the general classification.

The Yabassi Technical and Professional Agricultural High School has for the second year in a row emerged first public school on the yearly classification of the schools based on their performances in the Probatoire and BAC examinations published by the Office du BAC examination board. The performance is extra ordinary in that the institution did not only maintain the first position on the classification of public schools but also moved up from the 15th to the 7th position on the general classification. And it was the first time the school was presenting candidates both for the Probatoire and BAC exams. In the Probatoire examination, the school presented 58 candidates and 53 succeeded. In the BAC, 69 sat and 64 succeeded. According to the Principal, Louis David Bang Njenjock, the success of the institution is thanks to the hard work and commitment of both students and teachers and that they begin preparing the students as from the beginning of the academic year and don't wait for the end. "Our secret is that we accompany them to the maximum though we have shortage of staff. We treat the students like our children and our brothers or sisters and the result is there", he said. Without taking away any credit from the staff and students of the institution, Lycee Yabassi as it is fondly called, is benefitting from and enabling environment as it is one of the best equipped technical high schools in Cameroon. Its ultra modern campus and state-of-the-art equipment gives it leverage over the others institutions. Created in 2016 as fruit of Sino-Cameroon relations, the school comprises administrative blocks, classrooms, workshops, laboratories, a dormitory, multi media centre, refectory and library. It also has logistic equipment consisting of six tractors, two excavators, and automobile engine training platform, incubators for chicken and broilers. There is a water tank of 250,000 litres, and a standby generator of 375kv/a coupled with a solar panel for alternate sources of energy. There are also recreational facilities like a football pitch, hand ball, basketball and volleyball courts as well as a tennis court. The school offers courses in cereal, roots, tubers, and vegetable production as well as piggery, poultry, aquaculture, processing and conservation of agricultural products and maintenance of agricultural equipment. Entrance to the institution is by competitive exams open to holders of the FSLC or its equivalent for the first cycle and holders of the 'O' level certificate for the second cycle. The institution falls within government's new vision of education through the training job creators and not job seekers. The Principal says their ambition is to be the first at most and at least among the top 10 each year.