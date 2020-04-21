Cameroon: Coronavirus - Football Federation to Assist Clubs

20 April 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT) will in the days ahead give special assistance to some 1,000 players and coaches in the national football championship. In a press release signed by the Secretary General of the Cameroon Football Federation, Benjamin Didier Banlock, on Friday, April 17, 2020, the Cameroon football governing body announced its intention to give special support to clubs in the fight against the effects of the Coronavirus pandemic. The release states that after a careful evaluation, FECAFOOT in collaboration with the Cameroon Transitional Technical Committee and the Cameroon women's football league, the officials decided to offer a special support to 25 players and staff of each Elite one and Elite Two clubs plus 20 players and staff of each women's league club. The management of FECAFOOT therefore called on clubs to present a list of 25 staff for the men's League One and Two clubs and 20 staff for the women's league within 24 hours. Players in Elite One players will have FCFA 50,000 each for the 18 clubs. For Elite Two each player will receive FCFA 30,000 for 14 clubs and in women's football each of the 25 players will bag home FCFA 25, 000 each for the 12 clubs in the league. The decision comes close to a month after the different championships in Cameroon were suspended following the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic. 18 men's topflight clubs, 14 second tier men's clubs plus 12 women's league will benefit from the move. A total 1040 staffs who have not been active since the halt of sports activities due to the Coronavirus pandemic will receive the special support by FECAFOOT. Still in the press release the President of FECAFOOT, Seïdou Mbombo Njoya encouraged players in the national football championship to strictly respect the measures put in place to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.

