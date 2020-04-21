Tunisia: No New Cases of Deaths From COVID-19 Recorded On April 19 (Health Ministry)

Tunis/Tunisia — No case of death from COVID-19 has been recorded on April 19, while five more cases of infection were reported and 25 cases previously diagnosed with the virus tested positive nationwide, from 1189 tests carried out on April 18, bringing total to 884 confirmed cases from 17287 overall tests.

The Health Ministry said in a press release Monday the tests were carried out at the laboratories of Charles Nicolle Hospital in Tunis (191), Pasteur Institute (459), Fattouma Bourguiba Hospital in Monastir (96), Farhat Hached Hospital in Sousse (94), Habib Bourguiba Hospital in Sfax (105) and the mobile laboratory of Defence Ministry (181), laboratory of Military Hospital (57).

The confirmed cases of infection with COVID-19 are spread over the governorates as follows.

Tunis governorate (193 cases), Ariana (89), Ben Arous (87), Medenine (85), Sousse (74), Kebili (83), Manouba (38), Monastir (37), Sfax (34), Tataouine (32), Gafsa (32), Gabes (21), Bizerte (18), Nabeul (12), Mahdia (15), Kairouan (06), Kef (05), Sidi Bouzid (05), Beja (03), Zaghouan (03), Tozeur (05), Kasserine (05), Jendouba (01) and Siliana (01).

Cases of recovery have reached 148.

The number of deaths from COVID-19 is 38 distributed over the governorates as follows: 6 in Tunis, 5 in Ariana, 3 in Ben Arous, 5 in Manouba, 1 in Nabeul, 1 in Bizerte, 1 in Kef, 5 in Sousse, 1 in Mahdia, 5 in Sfax, 1 in Sidi Bouzid, 3 in Medenine and 1 in Tataouine.

The Health Department stressed that laboratory tests are mainly carried out for people suspected of having contracted the virus and those who have contacted the confirmed cases.

It also called upon citizens to comply with the self-isolation and general lockdown measures nationwide to stem the spread of the pandemic, according to the statement.