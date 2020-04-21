Tunisia: No New Cases of Deaths From COVID-19 Recorded On April 19 (Health Ministry)

20 April 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — No case of death from COVID-19 has been recorded on April 19, while five more cases of infection were reported and 25 cases previously diagnosed with the virus tested positive nationwide, from 1189 tests carried out on April 18, bringing total to 884 confirmed cases from 17287 overall tests.

The Health Ministry said in a press release Monday the tests were carried out at the laboratories of Charles Nicolle Hospital in Tunis (191), Pasteur Institute (459), Fattouma Bourguiba Hospital in Monastir (96), Farhat Hached Hospital in Sousse (94), Habib Bourguiba Hospital in Sfax (105) and the mobile laboratory of Defence Ministry (181), laboratory of Military Hospital (57).

The confirmed cases of infection with COVID-19 are spread over the governorates as follows.

Tunis governorate (193 cases), Ariana (89), Ben Arous (87), Medenine (85), Sousse (74), Kebili (83), Manouba (38), Monastir (37), Sfax (34), Tataouine (32), Gafsa (32), Gabes (21), Bizerte (18), Nabeul (12), Mahdia (15), Kairouan (06), Kef (05), Sidi Bouzid (05), Beja (03), Zaghouan (03), Tozeur (05), Kasserine (05), Jendouba (01) and Siliana (01).

Cases of recovery have reached 148.

The number of deaths from COVID-19 is 38 distributed over the governorates as follows: 6 in Tunis, 5 in Ariana, 3 in Ben Arous, 5 in Manouba, 1 in Nabeul, 1 in Bizerte, 1 in Kef, 5 in Sousse, 1 in Mahdia, 5 in Sfax, 1 in Sidi Bouzid, 3 in Medenine and 1 in Tataouine.

The Health Department stressed that laboratory tests are mainly carried out for people suspected of having contracted the virus and those who have contacted the confirmed cases.

It also called upon citizens to comply with the self-isolation and general lockdown measures nationwide to stem the spread of the pandemic, according to the statement.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
20-Year-Long Manhunt for Brazil Drug Kingpin Ends in Mozambique

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.