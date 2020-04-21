Sudan: Gedarif Governor Commends UNICEF''s Support

Al-Gedarif — The government of Al-Gedarif State and the UNICEF signed today the organization's annual agreement, which includes aspects of the support that the organization will provide to some sectors in the state during 2020.

The signing of the agreement was witnessed by the state's caretaker governor, Maj. Gen. Nasrul-Eddin Abdul Geoum, the organization's country director, and a number of the state's and the organization's officials.

The total of the agreement's budget for this year amounted to more than (7300) million dollars distributed over the education, health, childhood protection, and the monitoring and evaluation sectors.

The caretaker governor commended the support that the UNICEF has been providing for the state's activities and programs, especially in the health, education and water fields, and which have contributed to the development of the services' level.

On his part, the UNICEF country director affirmed the organization's keenness to fulfill the obligations stipulated in the agreement and to follow up the agreed on projects.