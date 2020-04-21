Somalia: President Farmajo Confident Somalia Will Curb COVID19 Pandemic

Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has expressed confidence that the country will defeat the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a twitter post he said "As a government, we believe in a #Somalia where the most vulnerable in our society access the required support for their prosperity and sustenance. I firmly believe our nation shall overcome uncertainties at critical times e our nation shall overcome uncertainties at critical times such as now during this COVIsuch as now during this #COVID19."

The president said that the Horn of African nation has a responsibility of providing for its less fortunate citizens during the tough times.

His remarks came following a government provision of supplies to Somalis affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, ahead of the Ramadhan period.

"The government has for the first time, no matter how little, supplied aid amongst the less fortunate citizens and members of the society to the best of its ability," Farmajo said. "The month of Ramadhan is approaching and the current COVID-19 situation has affected most people's lives and livelihoods. Therefore, having the government provide assistance at critical times that is something I can proudly say is a great milestone and a show of progress."

Somalia is one of 52 African countries that have recorded cases of COVID-19. The continent's confirmed COVID-19 cases have surpassed 20,000, with over 1,000 deaths. Over 4,600 patients have successfully recovered.