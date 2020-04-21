Somalia: Police in Mogadishu Impound and Destroy Khat.

Police in Mogadishu have seized and destroyed several sacks of khat that had been illegally sneaked in the city. The haul was recovered in Yakshid district.

The current crack down on the stimulants follows a ban which was imposed to curb the spread of covid-19. The district commissioner displayed several sacks of khat and the vehicle that was transporting, the khat was to be sold in Mogadishu.

The stimulant drug was burnt in front of the police station. Yesterday police impounded another consignment that was from Eel Ma'an and was to be sneaked in Mogadishu.

The move has seen the government lose revenue from imports and sales locally, but authorities say it was necessary to maintain public health. Yesterday police burned 9 sacks khat in a public area in front of the public, this one of the strict measure FGS has set to fight covid-19.

In different cities in Somalia the government has destroyed khat to combat the viral virus which has so far claimed 7 lives and infected 164.