Liberia: Bash CEO, Blue Foundation Donate 200 Bags of Rice to Needy Liberians

Marshall — The CEO of Bash Lounge, Abraham N. Willie and the Blue Foundation, headed by media mogul, Bernard Blue Benson, Jr, has donated over 200 bags of rice to needy Liberians.

The donation, which happened over the weekend, began in Marshall Territory and ended at the Group of 77 on Newport Street.

Making the donation, Abraham N. Willie, CEO of Bash Lounge, said the donation is meant to provide food to the impoverished who cannot afford during the lockdown period.

"We want everybody to have something to eat," he said. "Right now, things are not easy because of the lockdown. [The] government can't do all--we as private business people must come in to help the government as well."

Willie said he hopes the donation, which arose from the hastiness of the imposition of the state of emergency, would bring temporarily relief to residents of the area.

"We know you won't stay in your house during this lockdown if you don't have food to eat," he added. "As time goes by, we will be coming around to help with anything we can."

Also speaking during the donation of the items, the president of the Blue Foundation and CEO of HottFM/Hott TV, Bernard Blue Benson, said the donation will continue across Montserrado County.

"We're not stopping here today. Me and the CEO of Bash Lounge will go to every corner-corner to try to bring help to our people. We know it's not easy but God is blessing us to bless you".

Receiving the items on behalf of the city of Marshall, McArthur Williams, administrative assistant in the office of the mayor said they are truly gratified over the donation.

"We are full of thanks and appreciation. These are difficult times and we are going to share this rice with our people," he mentioned.

Bettie Jones, an elder of the town said they are in awe of the donation. "Since they say we should not be passing around, nobody has come here to bring anything. We want to tell you people thank you plenty."

The groups made further stops at the Marshall Police depot and market, donating additional bags of rice and they were received with strong applause from the beneficiaries and passers-by.

They continued in Sinkor near Vamoma House where another distribution was done amongst the elderly and the disabled, ending at the Group of 77 on Newport Street where the last consignment of five bags of rice was given.