Liberia: Defense Receives Huge Medical Supplies Global Pharmaceuticals and Global Pharm Medical Center

Monrovia — In wake of the spread of COVID-19 in Liberia, the Ministry of National Defense has received on behalf of the Armed Forces of Liberia a huge consignment of medical drugs from Global Pharmaceuticals and Global Pharm Medical Center on Monday, April 20, 2020 at the Barclay Training Center.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the Ministry, Deputy Minister for Administration, Hon. Tibli Olandrus Dickson, lauded the Global Pharmaceuticals and Global Pharm Medical Center for the gesture, describing it as timely.

He said the MoD/ AFL will use the donated drugs for the purpose intended.

The medical supplies which were imported from Pakistan is in the tone of Four Thousand Six Hundred United States dollars. 30% of the donated drugs is WHO recommended medication for treating Corona Virus patients. The medical supplies include Acetomycin (250 mg), other antibiotics for Trauma and Post Surgery and Anti-malaria medicines.

Presenting the drugs, an Executive of Global Pharmaceuticals and Global Pharm Medical Center, Fiaz Ahmad, on behalf of Dr. Nelson Oniyama and BR Fiaz, said his company was very excited to identify with the Liberian military during such a critical time like this.

He further iterated that the drugs will enhance the AFL ability in the fight against the Coronavirus.

Global Pharmaceuticals and Global Pharm Medical Center is a group of companies specialized in different types of activities in the pharmaceuticals field including manufacturing, promotion, importation and distribution activities.

