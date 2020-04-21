Liberia: Press Release Rep. Koon Makes Cash Donation to Rainstorm Victims

Monrovia — Montserrado County district '11' Representative Richard Nagbe Koon has sought the intervention of the government in bringing relief to hundreds of people who became victims of a heavy rainstorm that recently devastated the country.

On Friday night heavy rainstorm hit the country, leaving several homes destroyed in the capital, Monrovia and other parts of Liberia.

Some of the homeless residents are still seen huddled in community shelters seeking temporary residence, while awaiting assistance from national leaders and humanitarians.

There are reports that a few lost their lives to the devastation in the country.

But making cash donation to residents of his district at the weekend, Representative Koon said it was unfortunate to see struggling Liberians to have been overwhelmed by natural disaster in the face of the Coronavirus pandemic.

He called on the Weah government through its disaster relief agency to swiftly intervene in bringing hope to the storm victims.

"It is sad that our panicking people in the midst the Coronavirus who hardly get food to eat would be going through this situation. While our people are looking for food to eat, they will now be buying materials to have their homes renovated. I'm calling on the government to please come to their aid. The National Disaster Management Agency that is responsible for this kind of problem should please move in now to help our people", the Montserrado lawmaker bemoaned.

A release from the office of the lawmaker says Representative Koon as part of his personal intervention, has made an initial cash presentation to affected members of his district, totaling 650,000 Liberian dollars.

Communities that benefited from the initiative include Kebbah, Kpelle Town, UPC, Try, Hill Top City, Behwehn, Dargbeh Town, 14 07, behind Diggsville, 197 victims , Gbokay, Blu Mission, Benson Street, Barnersville Estate.

The release is quoted as saying 197 affected people received direct cash support from the lawmaker.

Koon promised to reach to others who did not benefit from his initial intervention.

"I'm calling on the other people who did not receive from my first donation to remain patient. I'm trying to source funding. Once I get some money, I will reach out to you," he said.