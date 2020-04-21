Nigeria: COVID-19 - Discos Agree to Supply Nigerians Free Electricity for Two Months

The 11 electricity Distribution Companies, DISCOs, have said they will align with the bill before the House of Representatives proposing free electricity supply to all Nigerians for two months, to mitigate the harsh effect of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19 on the power consumers.

The DISCOs operating under the aegis of Association of Nigerian Electricity Distributors, ANED, promised to abide by all measures taken by the Federal Government and the National Assembly to the hardship occasioned by the dreaded disease on the country.

According to a statement issued last night by Barr Sunday Oduntan, the Executive Director, Research & Advocacy of ANED, and spokesperson for DISCOs, the companies, however, reiterated their commitment to improving service delivery to the power consumers.

The statement reads; "The Electricity Distribution Companies, DISCOs, recognise the challenging effects of the coronavirus, COVID-19 on the economic and daily lives of our customers.

"In fulfilment our commitments to the nation, we hereby align ourselves with the efforts of the National Assembly and the Federal Executive to mitigate the hardships that are currently being borne by our customers and other citizens all over the country.

"We commend the Federal Legislators, the Executive arm and the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC, for their initiative and we are committed to working with them to ensure more efficient power supply within this difficult period, as the nation battles with the ravages of COVID-19.

"We are also completely aligned with the plans to ensure palliative measures, including free electricity supply to all Nigerians for two months, to make life easier, during the lockdown period. Details of implementation to come soon.

"Again, as a key utility player in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry, NESI, we hereby reiterate our commitment to improving service delivery to the nation during this pandemic period and thereafter."

Vanguard