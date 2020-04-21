Nigeria's Health Sector Will Not Remain Same Post-COVID-19 - Boss Mustapha

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, has assured that Nigerian health sector would not remain the same post COVID-19 as all measures would be taken to improve the sector.

Mustapha, who is also the Chairman, Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, gave the assurance while answering questions from journalists during press briefing in Abuja on Monday.

He said that post COVID-19 would bring about total overhaul of the health sector, adding that: "I believe after COVID-19 Nigeria will not be the same again as there will be provision of infrastructure that was hitherto neglected."

Mustapha, however, pointed out that the Task Force was not averse to criticism from spirited Nigerians in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19.

He said that the PTF would always welcome criticism with solutions, adding that any criticism directed at PTF must be constructive and proved to be a solution to contain the coronavirus.

"We have always accommodated criticism, but any criticism without suggestion of solution is not constructive, nobody can predict the attitude of COVID-19; it is unprecedented global pandemic," he said.

He said that PTF remained one of the most coordinated responses in national crisis, adding that the Taskforce had taken bold step that had never been taken before now.

Mustapha commended private organisations, religious bodies, government agencies and NGOs that had responded by donation and palliatives, saying that the national response had been awesome.

He, however, urged commercial banks to ensure money was always available to their customers who might want to withdraw money by ensuring that money was always available in the Automated Teller Machine (ATM).

The SGF blamed shortage of fund at most ATM centers on panic withdrawal and slow restocking, adding that the Central Bank of Nigeria would continue to engage commercial banks to ensure a hitch free financial flow.

Similarly, Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama, said that the ministry needed to ensure that facilities put in place for returnees were well equipped, adding that it would ensure the returnees were well kept.

He said that the returnees should be back to the country by the end of next week, adding that 200 returnees would be accommodated in Lagos and Abuja.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria.