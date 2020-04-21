Eritrea: Contribution to Fight COVID-19 Pandemic

Asmara — The contribution by nationals inside the country and abroad to the effort to fight the corona virus pandemic is continuing.

Accordingly, employees of Zara Mining Company contributed 2 million, 892 thousand and 212 Nakfa, employees of water distribution in Massawa sub-zone 14 thousand and 108 Nakfa, tourism service provision institutions in Massawa 15 thousand Nakfa, taxi owners association 10 thousand Nakfa, Gurgusm salt producers association 5 thousand Nakfa, 'Zewikel Akib' salt producers association 5 thousand Nakfa, Wekiro salt producers association 3 thousand Nakfa, Abukabash salt producers association 2 thousand Nakfa, Abot salt producers association 3 thousand Nakfa, Hasmet salt producers association 2 thousand Nakfa, 'Al Rejeh' salt producers association 3 thousand Nakfa, Akedir salt producers association on top of the 3 thousand Nakfa they previously contributed they added 2 thousand Nakfa and Tirhas salt production 4 thousand Nakfa.

In the same vein, Mahmud Hamid pastry contributed 5 thousand Nakfa, Seleh Mahmud pastry 5 thousand Nakfa, Fenkil recreation center 10 thousand Nakfa, 16 residents in Foro semi-urban center 13 thousand and 100 Nakfa, Yoel Graphics 3 thousand Nakfa and other nationals extended material support.

Families of Haj Negash Beshir also donated a ware house in Massaw to the Ministry of Health for use until the corona virus is fully contained.

According to the Eritrean Consul General in Melbourne, Eritrean nationals in Australia and New Zealand contributed 158 thousand and 600 Dollars.

The residents of Tsorena sub-zone also extended material support to disadvantaged citizens in their areas.

Likewise, Mr. Asefaw Mender with his wife Ms. Abeba Tesfay, nationals residing in the US as well as Mr. Habte Gebreab a national residing in Germany decided that those nationals that have rented in their houses in Adi-Tekelzan and Asmara respectively to stay free from rental payment for two months.