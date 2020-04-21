Malawi: Angry Protesters Storm Police Demanding Release of a Murder Suspect

Salima — , 2020.There were running battles between the police and angry protestors from Traditional Authority Maganga in Salima Saturday morning after the latter (protesters) stormed the district's police station demanding the law enforcers to release a murder suspect who was being kept in a police cell so that "they deal with him."

The development forced the law enforcers to fire teargas on the protesting crowd to disperse them and running battles ensued.

Hundreds of irate community members who carried panga knives, branches of trees and stones marched to the police demanding the police to release Valani Tsoka who is suspected to have killed his sister on April 15, 2020 at Maganga for unknown reason.

The protesters, who came at the police station in two groups, vowed not to leave the police station until Tsoka was released for the community from Maganga to revenge.

One of the protesters, a 23-year-old Rajab Shaibu, told Mana in an interview communities around Maganga were angry with Tsoka's action of killing his sister with a panga knife for unknown reason.

"The funeral ceremony took place on Friday after she died a painful death because she was hacked on the fore head several times with a panga knife for a reason we don't know.

"Everyone in the community is angry and that is why we came here today to have him released so that we also kill him," said Shaibu.

Shaibu told Mana they saw no reason the police should keep a "murderer" in the name of protecting him when he himself did not see the reason of protecting his sister.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"He killed his own sister and he should also be killed. Why are the police protecting him when he failed to protect his own sister," wondered Shaibu.

Salima Police Publicist, Jacob Khembo said the incident occurred on the night of Wednesday, April 15 and that upon sensing danger from the community, the suspect surrendered himself to police.

"The community wanted to kill him in revenge and upon sensing danger; he came to police and surrendered himself.

"A case has since been opened for him and he has already taken plea in court and the case is now with the courts not us," said Khembo.

Meanwhile, the police are asking community members to desist from engaging themselves in mob justice when they have cases of crime in their areas.