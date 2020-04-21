Malawi: Angry Protesters Storm Police Demanding Release of a Murder Suspect

2 April 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Grace Kapatuka

Salima — , 2020.There were running battles between the police and angry protestors from Traditional Authority Maganga in Salima Saturday morning after the latter (protesters) stormed the district's police station demanding the law enforcers to release a murder suspect who was being kept in a police cell so that "they deal with him."

The development forced the law enforcers to fire teargas on the protesting crowd to disperse them and running battles ensued.

Hundreds of irate community members who carried panga knives, branches of trees and stones marched to the police demanding the police to release Valani Tsoka who is suspected to have killed his sister on April 15, 2020 at Maganga for unknown reason.

The protesters, who came at the police station in two groups, vowed not to leave the police station until Tsoka was released for the community from Maganga to revenge.

One of the protesters, a 23-year-old Rajab Shaibu, told Mana in an interview communities around Maganga were angry with Tsoka's action of killing his sister with a panga knife for unknown reason.

"The funeral ceremony took place on Friday after she died a painful death because she was hacked on the fore head several times with a panga knife for a reason we don't know.

"Everyone in the community is angry and that is why we came here today to have him released so that we also kill him," said Shaibu.

Shaibu told Mana they saw no reason the police should keep a "murderer" in the name of protecting him when he himself did not see the reason of protecting his sister.

"He killed his own sister and he should also be killed. Why are the police protecting him when he failed to protect his own sister," wondered Shaibu.

Salima Police Publicist, Jacob Khembo said the incident occurred on the night of Wednesday, April 15 and that upon sensing danger from the community, the suspect surrendered himself to police.

"The community wanted to kill him in revenge and upon sensing danger; he came to police and surrendered himself.

"A case has since been opened for him and he has already taken plea in court and the case is now with the courts not us," said Khembo.

Meanwhile, the police are asking community members to desist from engaging themselves in mob justice when they have cases of crime in their areas.

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Malawi News Agency

Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
Tanzanian Fresh Produce Flown to Europe By Ethiopian Airlines

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.