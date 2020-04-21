Sudan: National Umma Party Rejects Sudan Governor Nominations

20 April 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — The opposition National Umma Party (NUP), chaired by El Sadig El Mahdi, demands that the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) withdraws its proposal for the nominations of the new civilian governors.

The NUP Political Bureau describes the FFC nominations as "an abyss of quotas, turning a blind eye to the weight of political names, and their presence in the states".

According to the NUP, the FFC nominations "do not take into account the views of stakeholders in the states, but rather represent the opinion of the political elites in Khartoum".

The nominations will not contribute to achieve peace in Sudan, the NUP claims, and may cause rejection that "will make stability in the states impossible".

The NUP also called for a mechanism "to determine the weight of political forces". It announced that the party was seeking consultations to develop such a mechanism.

The party claims that "the opinion of the states" to determine who will become governors is important "to achieve the goals of decentralisation and maintain the social fabric".

