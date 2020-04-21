Nigeria: Wearing Face Mask, a Must in Kaduna - State Govt

The Kaduna State Government has said that all residents were expected to wear face masks in public so as to reinforce the mandatory social distancing.

The government also reminded the general public that motorcycle taxis and commercial tricycles are popularly known as Keke Napeps were prohibited from Kaduna roads.

The government relaxed the restriction of movement on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The State Standing Committee on Covid-19 said residents should wear face masks as they go out on Tuesday and Wednesday to restock food and other essentials in continuation of the lockdown in the state.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, said the restriction of movement currently in force in Kaduna State would be relaxed on Tuesday, 21 April and Wednesday, 22 April 2020.

The relaxation of the restriction of movement, he said, would subsist from 8 am to 6 pm on Tuesday and Wednesday and was aimed at curtailing the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

" The two days window was to enable residents stock up on food and medicines, noting that only sellers of food and medicines were permitted to open for trading," he said.

"Traders in these commodities and their customers must observe social distancing.

"In addition, all residents are expected to begin wearing face masks in public to reinforce mandatory social distancing.

"The general public is reminded that motorcycle taxis and commercial tricycles are popularly known as Keke Napeps are prohibited from Kaduna roads."

"Such vehicles are liable to be confiscated and forfeited to the Kaduna State Government, in addition to the fines that will be imposed on their drivers."

"We appeal o all residents to exercise personal responsibility and help protect the state from Covid-19."

"This can be done by regularly washing hands with soap and water, observing social distance, practising respiratory hygiene and avoiding large gatherings.

"Residents are advised to stay at home, except when there are compelling reasons for going out. Stay home, stay safe and save lives."

