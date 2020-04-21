Nigeria: Wearing Face Mask, a Must in Kaduna - State Govt

21 April 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The Kaduna State Government has said that all residents were expected to wear face masks in public so as to reinforce the mandatory social distancing.

The government also reminded the general public that motorcycle taxis and commercial tricycles are popularly known as Keke Napeps were prohibited from Kaduna roads.

The government relaxed the restriction of movement on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The State Standing Committee on Covid-19 said residents should wear face masks as they go out on Tuesday and Wednesday to restock food and other essentials in continuation of the lockdown in the state.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, said the restriction of movement currently in force in Kaduna State would be relaxed on Tuesday, 21 April and Wednesday, 22 April 2020.

The relaxation of the restriction of movement, he said, would subsist from 8 am to 6 pm on Tuesday and Wednesday and was aimed at curtailing the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

" The two days window was to enable residents stock up on food and medicines, noting that only sellers of food and medicines were permitted to open for trading," he said.

"Traders in these commodities and their customers must observe social distancing.

"In addition, all residents are expected to begin wearing face masks in public to reinforce mandatory social distancing.

"The general public is reminded that motorcycle taxis and commercial tricycles are popularly known as Keke Napeps are prohibited from Kaduna roads."

"Such vehicles are liable to be confiscated and forfeited to the Kaduna State Government, in addition to the fines that will be imposed on their drivers."

"We appeal o all residents to exercise personal responsibility and help protect the state from Covid-19."

"This can be done by regularly washing hands with soap and water, observing social distance, practising respiratory hygiene and avoiding large gatherings.

"Residents are advised to stay at home, except when there are compelling reasons for going out. Stay home, stay safe and save lives."

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
Tanzanian Fresh Produce Flown to Europe By Ethiopian Airlines

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.