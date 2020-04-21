Sudan: Corona Platform Expresses Will of People of Glorious Revolution - Manis

20 April 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Minister of the Presidential Affairs of the Council of Ministers, Omer Manis, indicated that the Sudanese Platform to Confront Corona is an arm of hope for the glorious December revolution and expresses the will of the Sudanese people to restore their country.

Manis added, during the visit of PM, Dr. Abdullah Hamdouk, today, to the headquarter of the platform at the Friendship Hall, that the platform was established since the arrival of the first Sudanese group from the Republic of Egypt, which necessitated the mobilization of energies for the arrangement of quarantine for them, affirming the cabinet's support and follow-up to the platform.

On his part, the representative of the businessmen, Hashim Matar, said that the volume of internal and external support exceeded 250 million Sudanese pounds, indicating that the platform includes more than 400 initiatives from internal and external civil society organizations, stressing the wonderful response of the Sudanese people to arrange and organize these initiatives in coordination with the official authorities.

Hashim emphasized that the platform is an epic of all the Sudanese for the mobilization of the technical and material support and capabilities of the people inside and outside the country to deliver aid through the platform to face the Corona pandemic.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
Africa Innovates to Combat COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.