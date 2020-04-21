Sudan: Corona Platform Expresses Will of People of Glorious Revolution - Manis

Khartoum — The Minister of the Presidential Affairs of the Council of Ministers, Omer Manis, indicated that the Sudanese Platform to Confront Corona is an arm of hope for the glorious December revolution and expresses the will of the Sudanese people to restore their country.

Manis added, during the visit of PM, Dr. Abdullah Hamdouk, today, to the headquarter of the platform at the Friendship Hall, that the platform was established since the arrival of the first Sudanese group from the Republic of Egypt, which necessitated the mobilization of energies for the arrangement of quarantine for them, affirming the cabinet's support and follow-up to the platform.

On his part, the representative of the businessmen, Hashim Matar, said that the volume of internal and external support exceeded 250 million Sudanese pounds, indicating that the platform includes more than 400 initiatives from internal and external civil society organizations, stressing the wonderful response of the Sudanese people to arrange and organize these initiatives in coordination with the official authorities.

Hashim emphasized that the platform is an epic of all the Sudanese for the mobilization of the technical and material support and capabilities of the people inside and outside the country to deliver aid through the platform to face the Corona pandemic.