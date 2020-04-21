Sudan: Cabinet Affairs Minister - All Basic Requirements in Fuel and Wheat Secured

Khartoum — The Higher Economic Emergency Committee has announced that all requirement in fuel, wheat and cooking gas have been secured, including sustained electricity supply up to end of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The Cabinet Affairs Minister, Ambassador Omar Bashir Manis, said in a statement at the Sudan News Agency (SUNA) Forum on Monday that in a series of meeting the committee, headed by the Vice President of the Sovereign Council, Gen Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, has taken measures securing the fuel, benzene, gasoline, furnace and cooking gas and wheat flour for the country and that electricity supply has also been ensured up to the end of the month of Ramadan.

Manis, the official Spokesman for the Committee, also said instructions have been sent to concerned police and security units to ensure that no leakage or diversion is made of any of the fuel while being transported from the sea port to inland areas.

He said the committee has also stated that it was aware of the huge pressure on the people as a result of the restrictions imposed to combat the COVID-19.

The committee said it would continue exerting its efforts to mitigate the impact of the shut down and facilitate services provision.