Sudan: African Centre for Human Rights Warns Against Increased Risk of Corona

Khartoum — The African Centre for Human Rights in Sweden warned of the danger of citizens recklessness over the corona disease, and its politicization by some authorities, which will lead to the increase of cases of infection.

In press statements on the side-lines of the Centre's review to the African continent report, Dr. Abdul Nassir Salem, said that the politicization of the disease will increase its spread in terms that some simple people believe that it does not exist and thus they deal normally, which will exacerbate the disease significantly, stressing that they are following up the corona pandemic in a number of the African countries that suffer from weak health and medical services.

He pointed out to the centere determination to issue a detailed report on the pandemic, noting that reports of some of the specialized international organizations indicated the possibility of infection of one person out of every 100 people in Sudan due to citizens' lack of commitment to the health guidelines and the security decisions.

He revealed a scientific paper was issued by the Center for Mathematical Models of Infectious Diseases in London confirming that the peak of infection in Sudan will be in the first three weeks of next May, where the infection cases are expected to reach 10 thousand cases.

Salem has noted to the danger of the situation in light of the citizens' failure to adhere to health decisions, pointing out that the supermarkets and bakeries are experiencing great overcrowding beside the large leakage and breaking of the health ban by the citizens, in addition to the travel of some public and private cars from the centere to the states.

Salem asserted the need to take deterrent decisions against the violators to the curfew and to reduce the crowding, even if the matter led to the stop of the work of the fuel stations, with the government provision of other services to the citizens especially the bread.