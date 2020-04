Mukhtar Yussuf who is among USAID officials handed the medical equipment to the ministry of health to combat the deadly disease.

" We are grateful for US support we need each others support in times of need, especially during this hard times covid-19 has hit the world" said Somalia's minister of health Fowzia Abikar Nur.

Globally confirmed cases of covid-19 have exceeded 2.4 million with the death toll exceeding 166,000 according to Hopkin University.