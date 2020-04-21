Somalia: Mogadishu Mayor Fires Shibis District Commissioner Over Corruption Allegations

20 April 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu Mayor and Benadir governor Omar Mohamed Mohamud has fired the district commissioner of Shibis.

The fired officer, Abdirahman Sayid Ali who was the district commissioner of shibis was accused of collecting money from houses that does not apply to other districts.

The mayor termed the actions acts of corruption and that his dismissal was part of his commitment to maintain high integrity in service provision.

The criminal investigative department have launched their investigation towards the district commissioner.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
Tanzanian Fresh Produce Flown to Europe By Ethiopian Airlines

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.