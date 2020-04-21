Somalia: Mogadishu Mayor Fires Shibis District Commissioner Over Corruption Allegations

Mogadishu Mayor and Benadir governor Omar Mohamed Mohamud has fired the district commissioner of Shibis.

The fired officer, Abdirahman Sayid Ali who was the district commissioner of shibis was accused of collecting money from houses that does not apply to other districts.

The mayor termed the actions acts of corruption and that his dismissal was part of his commitment to maintain high integrity in service provision.

The criminal investigative department have launched their investigation towards the district commissioner.