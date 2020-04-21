Tanzania: Chalinze Intensifies Fight Against Coronavirus Pandemic

CHALINZE District Council in Coast Region has continued helping communities in the fight against Covid-19 , it has been said.

Speaking during the handover of different equipment, including 9 water tanks, basins and buckets donated by Sayona Fruits Limited based in Mboga, Chalinze, at the council's premises last week, Chalinze MP Ridhiwani Kikwete said the authorities would continue making sure the residents were empowered to fight against the disease.

"As we fight against this dangerous disease, we need more and more stakeholders who will stand by our government and give their support so that we may win this battle," he said.

He took the opportunity to thank the company for their willingness and asked other investors in the region to take a leaf from it.

Chalinze District Executive Director (DED) Amina Kiwanuka thanked the MP for his tireless efforts in connecting the council with stakeholders who were ready to support the government.

She added the council was reaching out to communities to raise public awareness on the prevention of the disease.

For his part, Sayona Fruits Limited Human Resources Manager Godllove Mngwamba said the company had been in the forefront in supporting various development activities in the region and had joined government efforts in the fight against Covid-19.

"Today, we are handing over this equipment to help fight against the Covid-19 disease, but we are also giving 600 iron sheets as part of the 1,000 iron sheets we are donating to the council," he said, adding that all equipments worth 13,988,000/-.

Some of the health centres that will receive tanks include Msoga Hospital and Msata, Mkange, Chalinze and Kwaruhombo dispensaries.