Tanzania: Chalinze Intensifies Fight Against Coronavirus Pandemic

21 April 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Harriet Kiama in Kibaha

CHALINZE District Council in Coast Region has continued helping communities in the fight against Covid-19 , it has been said.

Speaking during the handover of different equipment, including 9 water tanks, basins and buckets donated by Sayona Fruits Limited based in Mboga, Chalinze, at the council's premises last week, Chalinze MP Ridhiwani Kikwete said the authorities would continue making sure the residents were empowered to fight against the disease.

"As we fight against this dangerous disease, we need more and more stakeholders who will stand by our government and give their support so that we may win this battle," he said.

He took the opportunity to thank the company for their willingness and asked other investors in the region to take a leaf from it.

Chalinze District Executive Director (DED) Amina Kiwanuka thanked the MP for his tireless efforts in connecting the council with stakeholders who were ready to support the government.

She added the council was reaching out to communities to raise public awareness on the prevention of the disease.

For his part, Sayona Fruits Limited Human Resources Manager Godllove Mngwamba said the company had been in the forefront in supporting various development activities in the region and had joined government efforts in the fight against Covid-19.

"Today, we are handing over this equipment to help fight against the Covid-19 disease, but we are also giving 600 iron sheets as part of the 1,000 iron sheets we are donating to the council," he said, adding that all equipments worth 13,988,000/-.

Some of the health centres that will receive tanks include Msoga Hospital and Msata, Mkange, Chalinze and Kwaruhombo dispensaries.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
Tanzanian Fresh Produce Flown to Europe By Ethiopian Airlines

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.