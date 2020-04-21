East Africa: Telecom Company Expands Financial Services to EA Countries

21 April 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Elkana Kuhenga

TIGO Tanzania has expanded its financial services to its customers in Tanzania by allowing them to send and receive money from three East African countries - Kenya, Uganda and Rwanda.

The service will allow all Tigo Pesa customers to send and receive cash on their mobile money wallets from M-PESA in Kenya, MTN in Uganda and MTN and Airtel in Rwanda.

Tigo Acting Chief Officer for Mobile Financial Service (MFS), Angelica Pesha said during the launching yesterday that the new service aims at hastening transactions and boost business in the region. The launching took place through video conference.

"This new service in 4 countries further shows how Tigo adapts to its customers' needs with digital solutions and it also means that the benefits of mobile money can be extended to cross-border trade, allowing businesses and families to transfer money quickly and securely in East Africa."

"This partnership further cements our position as a provider of choice for Mobile financial services and we believe this venture will increase the number of transactions for cross-border remittance users."

Ms Angelica added that "the cost of sending and receiving money will be equal in all countries. The sender's fee for the transaction will be the same as that directed by the respective company and country.

"And you will not need to go to a bank to exchange currency as it will come with the currency of the respective country."

The press release issued by Tigo Tanzania, quoted Stephen Mutana MTN Uganda General Manager Mobile Financial Services regarding his view on the partnership saying: "To be able to make our wide network available to customers across the East Africa region, this is testimony to our continued drive to extend affordable, reliable, secure financial services to not only our customers in Uganda, but to all people in the region."

