Tanzania: Moro Water Supply to Surpass Demand, Assures Minister

21 April 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Dodoma

THE government is implementing an ambitious water project in Morogoro Region to ensure there is water supply in the municipal council by 100 per cent.

The Ministry of Water assured Parliament yesterday that it was fully committed to seeing water scarcity in Morogoro Municipal Council came to an end.

Responding to Special Seats MP Devotha Minja (Chadema), Minister for Water, Prof Makame Mbarawa, said his ministry, through Morogoro Urban Water Supply and Sewage Authority (Moruwasa), was implementing an ambitious project which sought to get water from Divue River in Turiani District during the 2020/21 fiscal year via internal revenue sources.

In her question, Ms Minja said Mindu Dam in Morogoro Region was overwhelmed, asking the government when an alternative dam would be constructed.

In response, the minister said the project was expected to provide 27,000 cubic metres of water per day, thus making availability of water in the municipal council to reach 74,000 cubic metres per day above water demand of about 67,086 cubic metres per day in the municipal council.

"In the 2020/21 fiscal year, the government intends to implement another project for the expansion of a water treatment plant in Mafinga which sources water from Mindu Dam to produce 40,000 cubic metres per day and we implement this project in collaboration with French Development Agency (AFD)."

In 2017, AFD said it was targeting to provide €600m to support Tanzania's development projects between 2017 and 2021.

Out of that money, €500m was to be spent on government projects, mainly in water and sanitation, energy and transport.

Among the implementing partners is Moruwasa, which aims at increasing drinking water production by doubling the existing capacity and securing water resources and enhancing a water distribution system with a focus on poor people.

The project also aims at serving Morogoro's population by expanding the existing sewerage network and improving access to sanitation infrastructure.

