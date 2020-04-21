Tanzania: Relief As 3bn/ - Moet Project Clinical Trial Succeeds

LIVESTOCK keepers in the country may now breathe a sigh of relief following an ambitious 3bn/- Multiple Ovulation and Embryo Transfer (Moet) project after its clinical trial proved successful.

The key initiative, launched last year by the Tanzania Livestock Research Institute (Taliri) Mpwapwa Centre, Dodoma Region, targets to expand the multiplication of quality livestock (dairy and beef) in the country.

The project, part of a series in the biotechnology laboratory at Mpwapwa Centre which started with at least 100 embryo donor cattle and 34 recipients targeted 400 recipients at the initial stage to be derived from Dodoma livestock institutes under the parent ministry.

Moet, a conventional embryo flush, is the first class procedure used in advanced cattle breeding. It involves a 5-week super ovulation programme, resulting in several eggs being released from the donor cows, as opposed to one during a natural heat.

Taliri Director General, Dr Eligy Shirima, said the success of the high technological project would enable the country to stand at the helm of the continent's livestock status in the near future.

"This move will stimulate the growth of dairy and meat processing industries through the increased production of raw materials, including milk, meat and hides.

The target is to increase incomes, nutrition and employment among livestock communities in Tanzania," Dr Shirima noted.

Dr Shirima said further that after the success of the pilot project, the prospects of development were to disseminate the advanced scientific technology to livestock keepers from across the country.

"This initiative is vital as the beef cattle to be produced (bulls and heifers) will have a market weight of 400kg contrary to local Zebu that are usually at 250kg market weight," he noted.

In addition, he said throughout the programme, the produced crossbred dairy cattle would have the capacity to produce more than 10 litres of milk daily compared to the current production of 1-3 litres of milk/daily from the pure indigenous Zebu cattle.

According to him, the hybrids to be involved in the programme include Friesian, Ayrshire and Jersey breeds for milk production while Boran, Simental and Sahiwal breeds for meat production.

Meanwhile, Dr Shirima added that "the target is to produce also at least 5,000 heifer cattle per year through Moet and natural mating and artificial insemination techniques."

The highly equipped Taliri's Mpwapwa lab is linked to various potential partners, including Sokoine University of Agriculture (SUA), Tanzania Artificial Insemination Centre (NAIC) and Massey University in New Zealand through memorandum of understanding (MoU).

Apart from hailing initiatives by the fifth phase government for concerted effort to spur the crucial sector, Dr Shirima commended the financial support from the Tanzania Commission for Science and Technology (Costech) in supporting efforts to boost the multiplication of quality livestock (dairy and beef cattle) in the country.