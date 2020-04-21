Tanzania: CRDB Digital Transformation Boosts Profit Level

21 April 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

CRDB Bank digital banking transformation has started to pay off after controlling 80 per cent of all transactions, cutting costs and pushes up profitability level.

The bank, largest lender in the land, emphasised for digital services some three years ago, and today sees the usage going up while increase efficiency at a cost effective manner.

The digital transactions shot up to 80 per cent recently compared to 50 per cent before the transformation journey started over three years ago.

CRDB Group CEO and Managing Director, Abdulmajid Nsekela said last year performance was attributed to reforms targeted at revitalizing the business by creating new efficiencies and synergies to power growth.

"This is because we are taking our propositions seriously and we are working to elevate our customer experience by providing services efficiently and reliably," said Mr Nsekela.

The Group said in a statement that their subsidiaries CRDB Burundi, and CRDB Insurance Broker contributed to growth, delivering impressive results riding on the transformation initiatives being implemented.

Some of the digital service includes a last year launched Jiwezeshe, a credit facility for micro-entrepreneurs 'machinga', aimed at providing affordable loans to empower them to boost their businesses.

"We believe that 'Machingas' play a significant role in facilitating trade and so by giving them access to loans, we would not only accelerate their growth, but also enhance their contributions to the country's economy," Mr Nsekela explained.

The bank said the digital transformation pushed up last year profitability by 87 per cent to 120.1bn/-.

Also, the Group introduced a digital lending solution named Boom Advance to support qualifying university and college students, especially for the period before their loans are disbursed by the Higher Education Students Loans Board.

To walk the talk, CRDB redefined Simbanking to allow more digital features including serving group accounts like Saccos, where groups of over 30 members to see transaction digitally via mobile phones.

"We have launched several innovative financing solutions for different sectors and customer segments aiming at addressing financial challenges that impede growth," the Group CEO stated.

Group customer deposits grew by 11per cent to 5.2tri/-, mainly fuelled by strong growth from the retail segment supported by a wide distribution network and augmented by CRDB Wakala agents.

During the year, the Group recruited more than 9,000 CRDB Wakala agents--previously FahariHuduma--to bring the total number of agents to 14,761; in addition to 553 ATMs spread across the country.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
Tanzanian Fresh Produce Flown to Europe By Ethiopian Airlines

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.