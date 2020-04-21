Tanzania: Govt On New Action Plan to Curb Corruption

21 April 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Dodoma

THE government is implementing the National Anti-Corruption Strategy and Action Plan Phase III (NACSAP III) 2017-2022 to curb corruption in the country, Parliament was told yesterday.

According to Minister of State in the President's Office (Public Service Management) George Mkuchika, the strategy aims at fighting corruption in all corruption-prone strategic economic sectors which include Public Procurement, Revenue Collection, minerals, oil and gas, administration, judiciary and political activities, among others.

"The government has also introduced the Asset Tracing and Recovery Unity under the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB), which is tasked to recover all assets obtained through corruption," he noted.

The minister was responding to Mtwara Urban MP Maftaha Machuma (CUF) who in his question wanted to know what the government was doing in curbing corruption and impunity in the country.

Responding, the minister said between December 2015 and March 2020, PCCB through the Asset Tracing and Recovery Unit, had recovered 249.4bn/-, eight houses valued at 11.63bn/- as well as five motor vehicles (126m/-).

"Within the same period, the government also intercepted 52.8bn/-, $61.1m, 14 motor vehicles (636m/) and 15 houses (13.95bn/-)," he said.

Mr Mkuchika further explained that the government had introduced the Government Electronic Payment Gateway (GePG) with a view to sealing loopholes for revenue loss as well as intensifying the high-tech ICT system in revenue collection.

In curbing corruption in the country, the fifth phase government has always been keen on good governance as its priority area to spearhead the attainment of the National Development goals.

In this regard, NACSAP III, according to the minister, is the continuation of government efforts to complement other initiatives in preventing and combating corruption to strengthen good governance across all sectors of the economy.

This strategy has been designed to consolidate the achievements attained and address challenges arising from previous interventions.

The strategy, according to details from the ministry, has several objectives including the promotion of efficiency, transparency and accountability in public and private sectors, effective enforcement of anti-corruption measures, capacity building of watchdogs and oversight institutions and effective political leadership in the fight against corruption.

