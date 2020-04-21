Sudan: Situation in Country Cannot Tolerate Conflicts - SRF

20 April 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Juba — The Sudanese Revolutionary Front indicated that the situation in the country does not tolerate conflicts, calling for the cooperation of all - military and civilian - to put end to the crises in the country.

The Deputy Secretary General of the SRF, Yassir Arman, the Deputy Chairman of the People's Movement, North, said in a press conference today, at the Crown Hotel in Juba, that the Revolutionary Front has been in a permanent session to discuss ways to address the country's various issues, indicating that it is the first time that stopping of war is linked to democracy.

Yassir Araman pointed to the need for revision of the matrix for the implementation of the revolution goals, pointing out that the SRF on side of the civil state, adding "We fought for this goal and presented martyrs who gave their lives for the uprooting of the former regime,".

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
20-Year-Long Manhunt for Brazil Drug Kingpin Ends in Mozambique

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.