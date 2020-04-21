Sudan: Situation in Country Cannot Tolerate Conflicts - SRF

Juba — The Sudanese Revolutionary Front indicated that the situation in the country does not tolerate conflicts, calling for the cooperation of all - military and civilian - to put end to the crises in the country.

The Deputy Secretary General of the SRF, Yassir Arman, the Deputy Chairman of the People's Movement, North, said in a press conference today, at the Crown Hotel in Juba, that the Revolutionary Front has been in a permanent session to discuss ways to address the country's various issues, indicating that it is the first time that stopping of war is linked to democracy.

Yassir Araman pointed to the need for revision of the matrix for the implementation of the revolution goals, pointing out that the SRF on side of the civil state, adding "We fought for this goal and presented martyrs who gave their lives for the uprooting of the former regime,".