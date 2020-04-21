Sudan: Health Emergencies' Supreme Committee Hears to Reports

Khartoum — The First Undersecretary of the Ministry of Culture and Information, Al - Rashid Saeed revealed an increase in the cases of corona virus infection, as the Federal Ministry of Health has registered during the past 24 hours a 26 new cases, including two deaths, which bringing the total number of the cases to 92 and the number of deaths to 12 With a full recovery of 8 infected persons.

Al- Rashid Saeed said in a press statement today's evening that the Supreme Committee for Health Emergencies held its regular meeting this afternoon, headed by the deputy head of the committee Professor Siddig Tawer, and heard to a number of reports, where Dr. Sarah Abdul Azeem, the Ministry's Undersecretary presented a report on the health conditions in the country, in which she indicated the increase of the infection of corona virus, stressing the importance to follow the health guidelines, and the immediate reporting to any case or feeling of symptoms of the disease.

He pointed to the increase of infection cases among the medical teams due to the patients' concealment of information about the medical situations, the delay in reaching hospitals, as well as the lack of protective clothing among the medical staff, praising the sacrifices of the medical staffs and their great role in fighting the corona virus.

He said that the committee also heard a report on the curfew, noting that there were violations and problems in the application of the curfew caused by the shortage of some commodities such as cooking gas and fuel, promising citizens to ease the crisis in the coming days.

He added that the fuel is currently is only provided to the authorized persons from the health coders, the police and services, and that the citizens should avoid standing in the rows, pointing to the improvement in the electrical supply, and that the coming period will witness a stable electric supply, especially during the holy month of Ramadan.

He stressed that the High Health Committee has claimed the revision of the permissions granted for movement to be confined only to the people who need them, noting that the curfew is a health ban and not a security one, appealing to citizens to stay in their homes, indicating that the state is striving to provide the supplies and needs.