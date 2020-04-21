Sudan: Health Emergencies' Supreme Committee Hears to Reports

20 April 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The First Undersecretary of the Ministry of Culture and Information, Al - Rashid Saeed revealed an increase in the cases of corona virus infection, as the Federal Ministry of Health has registered during the past 24 hours a 26 new cases, including two deaths, which bringing the total number of the cases to 92 and the number of deaths to 12 With a full recovery of 8 infected persons.

Al- Rashid Saeed said in a press statement today's evening that the Supreme Committee for Health Emergencies held its regular meeting this afternoon, headed by the deputy head of the committee Professor Siddig Tawer, and heard to a number of reports, where Dr. Sarah Abdul Azeem, the Ministry's Undersecretary presented a report on the health conditions in the country, in which she indicated the increase of the infection of corona virus, stressing the importance to follow the health guidelines, and the immediate reporting to any case or feeling of symptoms of the disease.

He pointed to the increase of infection cases among the medical teams due to the patients' concealment of information about the medical situations, the delay in reaching hospitals, as well as the lack of protective clothing among the medical staff, praising the sacrifices of the medical staffs and their great role in fighting the corona virus.

He said that the committee also heard a report on the curfew, noting that there were violations and problems in the application of the curfew caused by the shortage of some commodities such as cooking gas and fuel, promising citizens to ease the crisis in the coming days.

He added that the fuel is currently is only provided to the authorized persons from the health coders, the police and services, and that the citizens should avoid standing in the rows, pointing to the improvement in the electrical supply, and that the coming period will witness a stable electric supply, especially during the holy month of Ramadan.

He stressed that the High Health Committee has claimed the revision of the permissions granted for movement to be confined only to the people who need them, noting that the curfew is a health ban and not a security one, appealing to citizens to stay in their homes, indicating that the state is striving to provide the supplies and needs.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
20-Year-Long Manhunt for Brazil Drug Kingpin Ends in Mozambique

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.