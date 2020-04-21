Tanzania: Nation Mourns Famed Pastor

PRESIDENT John Magufuli yesterday led the nation in mourning the sudden death of famed Bishop cum politician, Dr Getrude Rwakatare.

Tanzania and the rest of the East African region woke up yesterday morning to devastating news of the passing on of Dr Rwakatare, who was Member of Parliament (for the ruling party Chama cha Mapinduzi) and Bishop of Mlima wa Moto Church.

President Magufuli was among those who extended their heartfelt condolences to the National Assembly, the deceased's family and her church members.

In his condolence message, President Magufuli described the late Bishop Rwakatare as a God-fearing pastor, humble faith leader, with a loving heart, who tirelessly fought for unity as she had her country at heart.

"As we mourn the loss of the Bishop Rwakatare, I call upon all the believers of Mlima wa Moto to embrace unity and sustain all the good deeds of Bishop Rwakatare," said Dr Magufuli, who asked the Speaker of National Assembly to extend his deepest condolences to all lawmakers and to the deceased's family.

Condolence messages poured from every corner of the country, as Tanzania from all walks of life mourned the demise of the woman of God.

Speaker Job Ndugai said he received with shock the news of the passing on of Dr Rwakatare.

He conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the Members of Parliament, the bereaved family and church believers.

Speaker Ndugai said in a statement released by Bunge Communication Department, that his office in collaboration with the late Rwakatare's family would arrange the burial process.

Chama Cha Mapinduzi CCM) also mourned its member, eulogising the late Dr Rwakatare as one of the leading spiritual leaders in the country who massively contributed in the development of spiritual and religious beliefs.

"Mama Rwakatare was an all-around spiritual leader.

She was among political and spiritual leaders who had a common understanding towards common interests of Tanzanians," read a statement issued by CCM's Secretary for Ideology and Publicity, Mr Humphrey Polepole.

Mr Polepole said that the late Rwakatare practiced clean politics of development, preached and stood for justice and was strong in her leadership.

Mr Polepole said that CCM under the chairmanship of President Magufuli would always remember and embrace the good political deeds of the late Rwakatare.

The late Pastor Dr Getrude Rwakatare, who played the unique role of a religious adviser to most people in the country, died at the age of 69.

She met her death while receiving treatment at Tegeta Mission Hospital in Dar es Salaam.

According to Dr Rwakatare's son Mr Muta Rwakatare, her mother died at around 5am after losing her battle at the hospital.

He said her mother was suffering from heart problems and high blood pressure.

Meanwhile, Mr Muta said the burial arrangements were going on and the family would soon announce the burial day and other procedures.

Rwakatare who was the founder of Mlima wa Moto Church at Mikocheni B area was a special seat member of parliament on CCM ticket.

She was first appointed to Parliament by the fourth phase President Jakaya Kikwete in 2007.

She was also the founder and owner of St Mary's Schools in Tanzania.