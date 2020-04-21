Tanzania: Local Govt Leaders Tasked to Curb Crime

WITH the increasing incidents of theft in Kiwanja Cha Ndege Ward, all local government chairpersons have been given two weeks to identify and submit a list of motorcyclists in their areas as one of the measures to curb crime.

Kiwanja Cha Ndege Ward Councillor Amosi Mbalanga said the move was to strengthen safety and security of people and their properties as well as curb the increasing theft allegedly committed by some dishonest motorcyclists.

Mr Mbalanga gave the directive at the weekend during a third quarterly meeting of the wards that brought together a number of stakeholders, who among other things, discussed development strategies and successes that had been attained.

He said there had been an increase in the number of incidents of robbery whereas people had been robbed of their properties, rape incidents as he wanted the local government chairperson to take stern measures against those selling liquor during office hours.

The councillor noted that discussions were at various levels to see how best to intensify security within the ward and list motorcyclists and their centres in one of the options.

"Ten-cell leaders and local government chairpersons have an obligation to know the people in their areas and register motorcyclists and their parking lots," he insisted.

He also stressed a need for the leaders to monitor and make a close follow-up for sanitation to prevent the outbreak of diseases like cholera.

With the Covid-19 pandemic sanitation and health measures are of paramount importance, calling upon members of the public to keep and stay safe.

The councillor also reminded parents and guardians to ensure children do not roam around in streets as the government was fighting against the spread of coronavirus, but also supply them with materials for learning while the schools were still closed.