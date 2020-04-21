South Africa: Alleged Poachers Arrested and Firearms Seized in Kuruman

press release

Northern Cape — A joint operation comprising of the Serious Organised Crime Investigation, stock theft unit, Local Criminal Record Centre and Kuruman Visible Policing has led to the arrest of four suspects for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

The four aged between 22 and 34 were arrested on Sunday at Barrage Farm (which breeds rhinos) just outside Kuruman. It is claimed that the farm ranger spotted foot marks whilst on patrol. He immediately informed the farm management who in turn solicited assistance from law enforcement.

The various law enforcement teams were immediately assembled and took to the area following information of possible poaching activity. Preliminary investigations confirmed that the four suspects had illegally gained entrance to the farm through digging a hole under the fence.

A search ensued and when spotted, the suspects opened fired at the police and in response one of the suspects was fatally wounded, two other suspects were injured and one was arrested uninjured. The two injured suspects were taken to a local hospital for treatment whilst the third is in police custody.

It was later established that the three arrested suspects are from Botswana whilst the deceased was a South African. The team managed to seize a riffle, revolver, ammunition and cell phones. The suspects are expected to appear in the Kuruman Magistrate today.