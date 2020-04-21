Tunisia: Sixteen Buses Mobilised to Carry Tunisians Returning From Libya (Governor of Medenine)

20 April 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The governorate of Medenine has taken charge of the transport of 703 Tunisians returning from Libya to 18 governorates after the completion of the necessary security and health measures, local governor Habib Chaouat said Monday.

To this end, 16 buses belonging to the Regional Transport Company of Medenine are mobilised, the governor added told TAP.

Security sources said around 700 people have forced their way through the main entrance of the border crossing to enter Tunisian territory.

However, security units have surrounded the area to close the passage. These people have been divided into groups according to their native governorates and subjected to police and customs control, pending their transport to their respective regions.

Reinforcements were sent to control the situation and prevent any dangerous elements from infiltrating the crowd, especially since several Libyan prisons had been emptied.

Similar attempts had been made in previous days without success. The security forces had intervened in time to block the passage of several Tunisians, promising to repatriate them as soon as possible.

However Libyan parties, on Monday, reportedly incited them to cross the border en masse.

Governor of Medenine Habib Chaouat went to the scene to make the necessary arrangements for their transportation to their respective governorates, while respecting the conditions of isolation.

