Nigeria: Robbery Suspect Arrested As Police Raid Indian Hemp Smoking Joints

21 April 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Eugene Agha

Lagos — Policemen attached to the Zone 2 Monitoring Unit on Friday arrested an armed robbery suspect, Sanni Abiodun, alias Abbey Boy, during raids on some Indian hemp smoking joints at Ikorodu and its environs in Lagos State.

Our correspondent learnt that Abiodun, 29, was arrested at a popular Indian hemp smoking joint at Araromi Street, Offin Town, Igbogbo, Ikorodu, where policemen allegedly recovered some weapons and bags of weeds.

The Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 2 Command, comprising Lagos and Ogun states, Ahmed Iliyasu, said the raids were conducted following series of complaints by victims of the gang's criminal activities and he directed the Zone's Monitoring team, led by Uba Adams, to swing into action immediately.

Iliyasu said Abiodun, upon interrogation, confessed to being in possession of a locally made pistol and six rounds of live cartridges, which the gang he belonged to was using for their operations.

The suspect was also said to have mentioned one Babajide as their boss who supplied him with the weed found in his possession.

The Assistant Inspector-General added that a hunt was already on to arrest Babajide, while Abiodun would be charged to court after the conclusion of investigation over the alleged offence.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
Tanzanian Fresh Produce Flown to Europe By Ethiopian Airlines

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.