Nigeria: Robbery Suspect Arrested As Police Raid Indian Hemp Smoking Joints

Lagos — Policemen attached to the Zone 2 Monitoring Unit on Friday arrested an armed robbery suspect, Sanni Abiodun, alias Abbey Boy, during raids on some Indian hemp smoking joints at Ikorodu and its environs in Lagos State.

Our correspondent learnt that Abiodun, 29, was arrested at a popular Indian hemp smoking joint at Araromi Street, Offin Town, Igbogbo, Ikorodu, where policemen allegedly recovered some weapons and bags of weeds.

The Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 2 Command, comprising Lagos and Ogun states, Ahmed Iliyasu, said the raids were conducted following series of complaints by victims of the gang's criminal activities and he directed the Zone's Monitoring team, led by Uba Adams, to swing into action immediately.

Iliyasu said Abiodun, upon interrogation, confessed to being in possession of a locally made pistol and six rounds of live cartridges, which the gang he belonged to was using for their operations.

The suspect was also said to have mentioned one Babajide as their boss who supplied him with the weed found in his possession.

The Assistant Inspector-General added that a hunt was already on to arrest Babajide, while Abiodun would be charged to court after the conclusion of investigation over the alleged offence.