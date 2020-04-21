Liberia: Fires Destroys Magistrate's Home in Margibi County

Monrovia — The home of the Associate Magistrate of the Salala Rubber Corporation Magisterial Court in Weala, Margibi County, has been gutted by fire, leaving behind on ashes and scattered pieces of his family's belongings.

Explaining his ordeal in agony, Associate Magistrate Aaron Y. Fallah, Sr. told FrontPageAfrica that he and his family had watched movies together during the early hours of Sunday, April 19, and afterward everyone went to bed.

He said that he switched off all appliances including the television and light bulbs in the house as he usually does before going to bed, but the house was still connected to the local electricity grid in the community.

He added that while he had fallen asleep, he woke up due to the warmness caused by the flame that had gutted their four rooms' apartment.

"By 3:00 am when I woke up, I saw that the room was entirely red with fire, and I then started hitting the main entrance of the house in order to get my four children who were asleep in the next room, but by that time the area was engulfed with fire," he narrated.

According to Associate Magistrate Fallah, as he was confused on the how his family could escape the raging fire, he managed to raise alarm and requested his children to exit the house through the window of their room.

Continuing, Associate Magistrate Fallah stated that: "My alarm got the children to escape unharmed, and after raising the alarm, I came back to my room and started hitting the window to exit the room and it at which time my right hand got broken, but luckily the window came down and that is how my wife and I escaped".

He lamented that the fire incident has caused serious setback for his family, especially as the nation is observing a lockdown under a state of emergency due to the coronavirus outbreak where normal living conditions have come to a standstill.

"Over 20 bags of used clothing belonging to my wife got destroyed in the fire; since last year July every pay I take is being invested in my wife's business. It's just unimaginable that we lost everything," he lamented

He is, however, yearning for assistance from well-meaning Liberians and philanthropists and the National Trial Judges of Liberia.