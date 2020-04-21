Kenya: Nairobi Women's Hospital Reinstated By Insurers, Two Months After Accusations of Costs Inflation Surfaced

Nairobi — Insurance providers have reinstated Nairobi Women's Hospital to their list of accredited healthcare services providers, two months after cutting links with the hospital over claims of costs inflation by the healthcare provider.

Association of Kenyan Insurers, in a statement, has allowed clients with insurance cover to seek both inpatient and outpatient services at all the facility's branches.

AKI says the decision to reinstate hospital comes after both the Hospital and respective insurance companies agreed on measures that will enhance the delivery of quality and affordable healthcare to patients and others seeking services at the Hospital.

"The suspension has been lifted following extensive engagement between the management of Nairobi Women's Hospital and individual medical insurance companies. A working formula on handling of patients, administrative procedures and process have been agreed upon by all parties," the statement says.

The move comes at a time when the country is battling the coronavirus. According to AKI, inpatient and outpatient services will be in line with the Ministry of Health Coronavirus (COVID-19) guidelines which include rescheduling of all elective non-emergency procedures.

The hospital has also been ordered to suspend all routine Consultant, Physiotherapy, Ophthalmology and Dental clinics for the next 30 days.

Woes at the hospital began after leaked conversations revealed how the healthcare facility's bosses were setting targets for the number of patients admitted to the hospital.

The messages revealed the rot in the facility, which included constant monitoring by the hospital's CEO Felix Wanjala where he was seen to be pushing employees to work harder and increase admissions.

The hospital was also accused of inflating hospital bills.

"We welcome the decision to reinstate NWH back on the panel of accredited healthcare services providers especially at this crucial time when patients need as many options as possible... .," said Dr. Sam Thenya, founder of the Nairobi Women's Hospital.