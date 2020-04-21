Kenya: Nairobi Women's Hospital Reinstated By Insurers, Two Months After Accusations of Costs Inflation Surfaced

21 April 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Julie Owino

Nairobi — Insurance providers have reinstated Nairobi Women's Hospital to their list of accredited healthcare services providers, two months after cutting links with the hospital over claims of costs inflation by the healthcare provider.

Association of Kenyan Insurers, in a statement, has allowed clients with insurance cover to seek both inpatient and outpatient services at all the facility's branches.

AKI says the decision to reinstate hospital comes after both the Hospital and respective insurance companies agreed on measures that will enhance the delivery of quality and affordable healthcare to patients and others seeking services at the Hospital.

"The suspension has been lifted following extensive engagement between the management of Nairobi Women's Hospital and individual medical insurance companies. A working formula on handling of patients, administrative procedures and process have been agreed upon by all parties," the statement says.

The move comes at a time when the country is battling the coronavirus. According to AKI, inpatient and outpatient services will be in line with the Ministry of Health Coronavirus (COVID-19) guidelines which include rescheduling of all elective non-emergency procedures.

The hospital has also been ordered to suspend all routine Consultant, Physiotherapy, Ophthalmology and Dental clinics for the next 30 days.

Woes at the hospital began after leaked conversations revealed how the healthcare facility's bosses were setting targets for the number of patients admitted to the hospital.

The messages revealed the rot in the facility, which included constant monitoring by the hospital's CEO Felix Wanjala where he was seen to be pushing employees to work harder and increase admissions.

The hospital was also accused of inflating hospital bills.

"We welcome the decision to reinstate NWH back on the panel of accredited healthcare services providers especially at this crucial time when patients need as many options as possible... .," said Dr. Sam Thenya, founder of the Nairobi Women's Hospital.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
20-Year-Long Manhunt for Brazil Drug Kingpin Ends in Mozambique

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.