Liberia: Rep. Koon Donates Cash to Storm Victims

-urges government's intervention

Montserrado County district #11 Representative, Richard Nagbe Koon, wants government's intervention in bringing relief to hundreds of residents rendered homeless by heavy rainstorm across the county recently.Last Friday night heavy rainstorm hit the country, leaving several homes destroyed in the capital, Monrovia and other parts of Liberia.

Some of the homeless residents are still seen huddled in community shelters, seeking temporary residence, while awaiting assistance from national leaders and humanitarians.

There are unauthenticated reports few residents lost their lives to the devastation.

Making cash donation to residents of his district at the weekend, Representative Koon said it was unfortunate to see struggling Liberians to have been overwhelmed by natural disaster in the face of the Coronavirus pandemic.He called on the government through the national disaster management agency to swiftly intervene in bringing hope to the victims.

"It is sad that our panicking people in the midst of the Coronavirus who hardly get food to eat would be going through this situation. While our people are looking for food to eat, they will now be buying materials to have their homes renovated. I'm calling on the government to please come to their aid.

"The National Disaster Management Agency that is responsible for this kind of problem, should please move in now to help our people", he pleaded.

The Montserrado lawmaker then made an initial cash presentation to affected members of his district, totaling 650,000 Liberian dollars.

Communities that benefited from the initiative include Kebbah, Kpelle Town, UPC, Try, Hill Top City, and Behwehn, respectively. Others are: Dargbeh Town, 14 07, behind Diggsville, 197 victims, Gbokay, Blu Mission, Benson Street, and Barnesville Estate.

The release disclosed that a total of 197 affected residents received direct cash support from the lawmaker.

Koon promised to reach to others who did not benefit from his initial intervention.

"I'm calling on the other people who did not receive from my first donation to remain patient. I'm trying to source funding. Once I get some money, I will reach out to you".

Meanwhile, as a result of the storm disaster, the Government of Liberia has ordered all building material stores in the country to be placed in the Essential Business Category, and allowed to open the public from 8A.M. to 2PM daily except Sundays, for two weeks.

The government says it is assessing the nature of the damage in order to make interventions in designated areas where it is deemed that the destruction were heaviest and affected the already vulnerable population.

Liberia's Information Minister Eugene Nagbe, says the decision by the government is necessary to allow affected residents to buy needed supplies in order to take care of repair works. However, the authorities warn that anyone caught hoarding building materials during this period will face full weight of the law. -