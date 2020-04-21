Liberia: Fulani Worries Over Kinsmen's Silence On COVID - 19 Fight

20 April 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Emmanuel Mondaye And Winston W. Parley

The proprietor of the Blue Star business center in Paynesville, Mr. Mustapha Bah says he is seriously worried over the silence of his ethic group Fula to join the fight against coronavirus pandemic in Liberia.

Addressing a brief press conference over the weekend, Mr. Bah disclosed that it is unfortunate that the Fula Community in Liberia has not yet voiced out any plan of intervention since the pandemic broke out in the country.

He recalls that the community is one of the proactive members of the West African Region, especially in Liberia, where he says it has intervened during the deadly Ebola outbreak here.

According to Bah, they provided medical supplies, brand new vehicles including ambulance to the government of President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf to battle Ebola.

"I am wondering as to what has happened to my kinsmen who have been participating in major events in the country that until now, [they are] yet to say something that [they are] doing to help fight the coronavirus," he says.

He appeals to the leadership of the Fula Community in Liberia to wake up from its sleep and join others in the sub-region in battling the coronavirus from Liberia to save lives.

Mr. Bah discloses that the pandemic does not know the difference between Fula and other tribes, saying there is a need for the Fulani to make their intervention in the fight against the disease.

