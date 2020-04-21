Liberia: Rep. Kolubah Suspends Membership With CPP

One of the opposition lawmakers here, Rep. YekehKolubah says he is suspending his membership with the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP), a day after he resigned from the pressure group Council of Patriots (COP) which is backed by the opposition bloc, CPP.

"Let me say this to the public and my supporters that I'm going to suspend my membership from the CPP, and will call a press conference to do that. After suspending my membership, I am done. That's how I do my things,' Kolubah told a local radio Monday, 20 April.

The tough - talking lawmaker narrates that he joined the CPP to achieve a certain thing, expressing regret that the CPP was unfortunately heading in a different direction.He promises to give details regarding why he is leaving the CPP, noting that he wants to stay with his party Alternative National Congress (ANC) which is a member of the CPP.

"I don't depend on party to support me when I'm with them. In fact, the day the ANC Standard Bearer makes statements about me, I will surely leave the ANC. That's what makes me a man," he says in response to inquiry if he would leave the ANC.

Kolubah explains that he does not want to be a liability on the COP, as allegedly suggested by the group's chairman Henry P. Costa, as he challenges the group's executives including Montserrado County Senator Darius Dillon, Mo Ali and Henry Costa to provide all the evidence to back claim that they have supported him throughout his stay with the COP.

Kolubah's comments come in the wake of Mr. Costa's recent social media post, alleging that the COP has stood by Yekeh, adding that the group's lawyers have been representing the lawmaker in court with all expenses covered by COP.According to kolubah, he did not want to be a part of COP's January 2020 protest, but he was begged to do so by the youths of the pressure group.

He complains that it is disheartening to be called a liability by COP chairman after using his own resources on the COP without receiving a dime from the group up to the time of his trial.