Nigeria: Kwankwaso Donates 60-Bed Hospital As Isolation Centre in Kano

21 April 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Ibrahim Shuaibu

Kano — The former Governor of Kano State, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has donated a 60-bed hospital as isolation centre for the coronavirus pandemic.

Kwankwaso in a statement issued yesterday by his media aide, Mr. Saifullahi Hassan, said the hospital named Amana Hospital is newly built, fully equipped with 60-beds capacity.

According to him, the hospital has been completed last month and it has not yet been inaugurated, adding that the hospital is located in Miller Road, Bompai, Kano State."

Kwankwaso said the donation of the hospital is to assist the "management committee to overcome this epidemic."

However, Kano State has remained under lockdown since last week Friday.

