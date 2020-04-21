Liberia: Dr. Berry's Faith Foundation Donates Food, Non-Food Items to Under-Privileged Liberians

Monrovia — Amb. Dr. Paul Sky Berry's Faith Foundation Liberia Monday, April 20, began donating assorted food and non-food items to underprivileged Liberians, who came from all across Monrovia.

Dr. Berry, who along with his family is based in the US, told FrontPageAfrica, it was part of his foundation, family and partners' way of identifying with ordinary Liberians during these challenging times of the fight against COVID-19.

The founder & executive director of Faith Foundation was assisted in getting the COVID-19 humanitarian items by his partners, including Bishop Dr. Rosetta L. Cox, founder and chief executive officer of Cox Evangelistic Ministries, Bridger's of The Gap in Virginia Beach and Bill and Denise Medley Family Care Group known as Mama Shoes, PA.

One of Amb. Berry's very important partners is his wife, Mrs. Aminata D. Berry, who is also co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Foundation. She provided additional resources to fund the buying of the items that were distributed on Monday.

Mrs. Berry also told this newspaper that she will continue to support and add value to the lives of the underprivileged in Liberia.

The Faith Foundation's distributed items included bags of rice, clothing, shoes and others items.

During a telephone conversation with Dr. Berry, he emphasized that he had asked the Foundation's staff in Liberia to allow people to come to the office in Paynesville to collect their package. He added: "This way, we can emphasize to them the importance of social distancing so as to avoid the spreading of the Coronavirus."

He had also instructed the Foundation's national chairperson, Mrs. Facia Kaiuway, and its distribution coordinator, Mr. Edwin V. Hoff, to carry on registration and have items picked up by individuals receiving the materials one at a time so as to avoid large gathering of people.

Dr. Berry, who is a world-class award-winning author just completed another book -- Strategic Thinking for Management and Leadership Success. It was published in March 2020 and it is currently being distrusted worldwide on Amazon, iBook, Google bookstores and all international books distribution platforms. Other books written by Dr. Berry include The Benefit of Falls & Failures, Resisting Against the Failed Systems, Running Away to The Unexpected and Quality Industrial Safety Management Tools. He has always used proceeds from his books toward humanitarian and education projects in Liberia and other parts of Africa.

His hope is that Africans will work smartly and keep praying for God's mercies to free their continent from these difficult circumstances.

Over the years his Faith Foundation Liberia's Educational Empowerment Project has caused him to dedicate his life and resources to providing scholarships for students across Liberia and parts of Africa. His approach focuses on enabling underprivileged children to realize their potential by giving them educational opportunities.

For him, the holistic growth of every child matters most. Last November, Dr. Berry's Foundation and partners hosted a National Children End of 2019 Party. The Foundation provided its favorite amusement park equipment, allowing the children to enjoy inflatable bounce castles and slides. Most of the playground items are completely out of the reach of all the kids. Food, drinks and others were provided for the children. The party was all about bringing in the good times with the kids and reminding them to be their best at school by staying focus, respecting their parent/guardian, loving one another and appreciating God for everything.

The end of the year party was a way to give back and celebrate with children from all backgrounds.

Also, earlier in October 2019, his Faith Foundation hosted the biggest leadership seminar in Monrovia, with over 1400 participants receiving certificates in Management and Leadership at the end. Dr. Berry brought in three professors and professional trainers in international leadership for the seminar.

The Management and Leadership annual seminar is an action to train leaders who lead by making others powerful, he said. Dr. Berry recognizes that education is the only way for the poor and needy to escape poverty. Knowing that education plays a fundamental role in individual, community and national development.

He further told this newspaper that sometime this year, his Foundation will host the African Leadership Summit in Liberia. "We are going to be bringing in leaders and professors from across the globe to impart professional leadership skills in people across Liberia and Africa," he stated.

Amb. Dr. Berry's Foundation continues to promote humanitarian work for the underprivileged and provide more support to people living under difficult circumstances. His approach focuses on enabling underprivileged children to realize their potential by giving them educational opportunities.

He and his team believe that no child was born to suffer that is why they are providing for children living under difficult circumstances.

"Unprivileged children are part of the future and they are the people we are depending on for sustainable growth of institutions that will transform the world and make it a better place," he further told this newspaper.

He added: "That is why Amb. Dr. Paul Sky Berry Faith Foundation is supporting them to have a brighter future. We must teach them and transform them. If they get the wrong teaching, they are going to have nothing to contribute to the future."

For 14 years, Dr. Berry and his team expand educational opportunities to reach the most marginalized children and families living in remote locations. His foundation helps them access and complete academy education, some are provided with vocational training.

The Faith Foundation hosts yearly back to school program, which includes various competitions that give young students the opportunity to win cash to purchase uniforms, books and other school equipment in preparation to head back to their schools. Few years ago, the Foundation purchased over US$32,000 amusement park playground materials. These materials are mobile. Most times the Foundation takes the materials around the country to support underprivileged children.

Ambassador and Mrs. Berry have been working together with Bishop Cox and other US partners to continually support the people of Liberia and other parts of Africa.

As part of their partnership, Amb. Berry's Foundation and Bishop Cox's Evangelistic Ministries, conduct leadership training all around Africa, including Liberia. Sometime this year, they are set to conduct a leadership training in Accra, Ghana and other parts of the continent.

Bishop Dr. Cox, who is also the Spiritual Mother of the Berry Family and main partner in the United States, has been working together on ministerial and humanitarian projects for 19 years. She has connected other associate partners from in the US to work in support of Africa.

One of Dr. Cox's partners in the US, Bridger's of the Gap, a humanitarian organization in Virginia Beach, VA, has been working with Dr. Berry and also with Bishop Cox to support the people of Africa through the Cox Evangelistic Ministries.