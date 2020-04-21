Liberia: Obituary - Jucontee Thomas Woewiyu

The Woewiyu, Kaneboh, Dousuah, Karmoh, and Dahnsaw families regret to announce the sudden death of Honorable Jucontee Thomas Woewiyu. Honorable Woewiyu diligently served the Republic of Liberia in the capacities of Minister of Labor; Senior Senator of Grand Bassa County and subsequently as Senate Pro Tempore of the Liberian Senate. This sad event occurred on Sunday, April 12, 2020, at the Bryn Mawr Hospital in the city of Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, USA.

Hon. Woewiyu is survived by his lovely wife Betty Karmoh Woewiyu, children; Boyd G. Woewiyu, Hawa Zoe Dahnsaw, Jucontee Thomas Woewiyu, Jr., Monconjay Thomas Woewiyu, Naanco Tomaudina Woewiyu, and Kayma Nuokay Woewiyu; he also leaves to mourn over eighteen grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives.

Hon. Woewiyu commonly known as Tom sudden departure from this world has left a big vacuum and irreparable damage to the hearts and souls of the family. Words alone cannot describe how deeply he will be missed by the many lives that he has touched. Rest in peace Tom, you fought a good fight, you finished your course and kept the faith. Though we love him, God loves him the best.

Funeral services will be announced later.

