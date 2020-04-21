Liberia: Deputy Justice Minister Tuan Accused of Using Office to Thwart Justice From 3 Kids

Monrovia — Deputy Minister for Codification at the Ministry of Justice, Cllr. Nyenati Tuan, is being accused of using his position to thwart justice from three kids he allegedly injured when his vehicle ran into a motorbike carrying the children on March 1, 2020. Cllr. Tuan is also being accused of abandoning the kids, while their poor mother struggles to medicate them.

According to their mother, Jamesetta Taylor, the kids were on their way from the GSA Road Winner Chapel branch when Min. Tuan allegedly ran into the bike carrying them. According to her, it was a kind-hearted lady, who witnessed the accident and called the police when the Minister was driving away. This 'Good Samaritan' also took the kids to the ELWA Hospital.

"I did not even know about the accident until the kids were taken to the hospital by the lady who said Tuan had refused to take the kids in his vehicle, on grounds that he did not want blood in his car. My 10-year-old daughter's leg got broken three times, while the 13-year-old's leg broke twice. The five-year-old had minor injuries. Both girls underwent surgeries for their broken legs and the doctor said they won't walk until after four months," the kids' mother narrated.

She accused the Deputy Justice Minister of taking undue advantage of her; adding "He has not taken responsibility of treating the kids even after the Monrovia Traffic Court summoned him through His Honor Judge Jomah S. Jallah."

According to the Traffic Police report in the possession of this newspaper, Minister Tuan was charged with reckless driving and violating traffic law, by failing to yield to "The Right-of-Way" Ordinance.

Speaking further, Ms. Taylor said after the police told Deputy Minister Tuan that he was wrong, he took exception and insisted on going to court. She added: "But the court is dragging its feet while Minister Tuan moves around with impunity."

"Every time we go to the court, his lawyer will bring out something to delay the process. Now we are scheduled for the 23rd of this month, and I do not know what they will say again," she said melancholy.

Martin K.N. Kollie, an activist, who has been speaking on social media regarding the Minister's alleged refusal to treat the kids, described his action as "pathetic and unacceptable."

Kollie thinks there is problem with the justice system. According to him, while Ms. Taylor has been struggling to provide livelihood and medication for her kids, Deputy Minister Tuan is moving around with impunity.

"Tuan must fully account for his action; his action is unbecoming of a public official. He has also violated the 2014 Code of Conduct. As an activist, my work is to protect the weak, the poor, the underprivileged, and the marginalized against all forms of abuse. The kids of Ms. Taylor must get justice," Kollie further said.

When contacted, Deputy Minister Tuan said he could not speak to the allegation as the case is presently in court.

However, someone closer to the Deputy Minister told this newspaper that he (Tuan) hasn't been inhumane as it is being portrayed on social media by Kollie and others. This person, who asked not to be named further said that Minister Tuan has been catering for the recuperation of the kids since the accident.

"The 13-year-old has been released from the hospital, while the 10-year-old was scheduled by Minister Tuan to see Dr. [Robert] Kpoto who is his personal doctor. Dr. Kpoto suggested that either the kids be taken to JFK or Aspen Medicals where he sees his patients. But the mother refused and requested that Mr. Tuan should give her US$300 to take her daughters to a native doctor. So since the family has refused to give her cash, this is why all the noise is about on social media. If indeed the family had not been catering to the kids' health since March, why she did not complain in March but waited for April 16 to post on social media?" this person said.

While all of this continue to drag on, the kids are still suffering from the trauma and pain.

Ms. Jamesetta Taylor, the kids' mother is asking for justice for her kids and has meanwhile, asked humanitarians to provide her with support for her children's health and paying court costs. "My babies are suffering and I want justice but I do not know if I will get the justice I need against a powerful lawyer who has friends in the justice system, because the case is delaying," she said. She can be reached at +231 0775994351.